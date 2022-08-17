Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,663 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

