Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

