Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after buying an additional 162,963 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

