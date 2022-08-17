Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Commercial Metals worth $27,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after buying an additional 403,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,149,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

CMC opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

