Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,334 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Virtu Financial worth $25,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,552,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 627.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 351,294 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

