Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 27,238 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.54% of Herc worth $27,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Herc by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 268,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herc Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.