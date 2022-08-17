Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $310.07 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.34.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

