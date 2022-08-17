Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,091,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,874,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.35% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 856.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

TMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

