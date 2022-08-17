Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $24,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 650.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 608,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 60,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

