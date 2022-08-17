Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $414.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.37.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

