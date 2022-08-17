Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $334.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

