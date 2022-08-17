Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 163,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.