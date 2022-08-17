MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Commerce Bank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

