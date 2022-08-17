M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 211.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,031. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $191.41 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

