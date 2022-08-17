Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.