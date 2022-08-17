Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 280,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

