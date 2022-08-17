Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $111.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.