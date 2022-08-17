Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 17,074 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 58,025 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

