Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 34,352 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,352 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 5.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Airbnb by 133.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 58.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Airbnb by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,934 shares of company stock worth $60,491,495 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.