Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,766 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

