Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.