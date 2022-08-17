Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,709 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

