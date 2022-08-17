Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Ping Identity worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,760,000 after buying an additional 126,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after buying an additional 457,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

