Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,390,976 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.19% of Plains GP worth $26,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plains GP by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 635,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 154,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.