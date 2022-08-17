Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $392.67 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

