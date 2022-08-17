Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PB opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.