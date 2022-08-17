River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,793,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

