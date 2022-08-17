RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of RPT Realty worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RPT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $932.82 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

