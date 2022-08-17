Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $34,731,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

