Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

