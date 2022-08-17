Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

