Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,546 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUV opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
