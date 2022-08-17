Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,546 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

