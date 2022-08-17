Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,700 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of RBC Bearings worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.3 %

ROLL stock opened at $260.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.32.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,203.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,990. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

