Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Douglas Emmett worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,634,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DEI opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

