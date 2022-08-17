Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Elastic worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,411 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,793,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

