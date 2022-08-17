Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,413,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $249.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

