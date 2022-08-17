Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 575 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,953,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 710.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

NYSE EME opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

EMCOR Group Profile



EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

