The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Shares of TTD opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.58, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

