The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Kevin Benmoussa Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Benmoussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $875.37 million and a P/E ratio of 65.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

