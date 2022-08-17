Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 755,455.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,991 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 133.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 751,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 429,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 412,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 368,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $10,364,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 253,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,157.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

