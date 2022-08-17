Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of DSGX opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

