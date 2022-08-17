Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,544 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 102.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

