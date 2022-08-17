Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 10,855 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $173,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.