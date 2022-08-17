Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Zynga by 20.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

