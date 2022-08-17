Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.34 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PTC by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in PTC by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in PTC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 456,593 shares of company stock worth $54,547,979. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Trading Down 1.0 %

PTC stock opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

