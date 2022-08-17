Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.87 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

