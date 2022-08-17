Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

