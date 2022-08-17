Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE KIM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.