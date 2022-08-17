Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

