Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 572,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,823,859. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

